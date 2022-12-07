Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RIO opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,935.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.