Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $153.92

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.92 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.85). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 152.20 ($1.86), with a volume of 251,403 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £478.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

