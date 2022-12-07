Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.31 and traded as low as C$8.87. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 1,123,294 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SGY. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$858.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

