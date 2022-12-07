Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,683,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 224,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.