Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $2.38. Tantech shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 693,358 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
