Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $145.50

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.50 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($1.86). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.83), with a volume of 412,329 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.19. The company has a market cap of £488.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

