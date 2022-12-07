Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.22. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

