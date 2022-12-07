GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.32

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $7.70. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 358,359 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

