Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,003.11

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.11 ($12.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,149 ($14.01). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,111 ($13.55), with a volume of 407,827 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 935 ($11.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.41).

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Fevertree Drinks

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.25) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($51,274.23).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

