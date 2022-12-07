Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.87. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 156,991 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

