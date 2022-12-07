Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.25 and traded as high as C$17.05. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.86, with a volume of 269,032 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.45%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.