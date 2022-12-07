First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.76

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.76 and traded as high as C$12.44. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 650,189 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,040.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 830.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020. In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total value of C$140,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$115,020. Insiders have sold 63,344 shares of company stock worth $715,802 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

