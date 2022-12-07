Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.19. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 3,807 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

