PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.62

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.62 and traded as high as C$21.44. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$20.64, with a volume of 757,569 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSK. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.77.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

