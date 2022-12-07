Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.23

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.25. Teijin shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,053 shares changing hands.

Teijin Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

