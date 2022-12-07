Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.87

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and traded as high as $31.61. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 106,018 shares.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Featured Articles

