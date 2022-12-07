Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $13.41. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 68,295 shares changing hands.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
