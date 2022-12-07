ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.94. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 126,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 49,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 570,286 shares of company stock valued at $506,713 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

