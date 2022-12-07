ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.94. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 126,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 49,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 570,286 shares of company stock valued at $506,713 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

