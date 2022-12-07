Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 10,853 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
