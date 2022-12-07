Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 10,853 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

