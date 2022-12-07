Moon River Studios (OTCMKTS:MDNT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moon River Studios, Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Moon River Studios shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,549,800 shares changing hands.
Moon River Studios Stock
About Moon River Studios
Moon River Studios, Inc, formerly Medient Studios Inc, operates a film production facility. FONU2, Inc operates under the name Moon River Studios. Moon River Studios is a film studio, production and social commerce company. Moon River Studios is engaged in the development of an approximately 1,560 acre film studio complex in Effingham County, Georgia.
