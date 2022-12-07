Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $9.23. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 8,885 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.84) to €14.50 ($15.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.