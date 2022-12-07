Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Dec 7th, 2022

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $16.07. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 22,156 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

