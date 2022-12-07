Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $16.07. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 22,156 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
