ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.63

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and traded as high as $61.38. ITOCHU shares last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 14,124 shares traded.

ITOCHU Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

