Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.51

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.51 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.12). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 313,000 shares trading hands.

Plant Health Care Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £29.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,143.40).

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

