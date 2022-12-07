Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.29

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 157,792 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
