Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.29

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 157,792 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.