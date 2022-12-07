Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.99

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.99 and traded as high as C$22.68. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.86, with a volume of 44,289 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70.

Insider Transactions at Altius Minerals

About Altius Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total value of C$113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,195.20.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.