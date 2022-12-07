Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.69. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

