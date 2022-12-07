Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPH) Increases Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.165 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.67.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.