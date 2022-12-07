ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.46

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.46 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.13). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.11), with a volume of 23,286 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.46. The company has a market cap of £160.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,471.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

