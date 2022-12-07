Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.60

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.67). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.67), with a volume of 581,618 shares changing hands.

Tungsten Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.35.

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

