Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.10

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.69.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

