Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $76,163,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.