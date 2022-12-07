Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Five Below Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $76,163,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

