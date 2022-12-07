Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.51. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 477 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

