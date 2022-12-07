Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $795.00

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 795 ($9.69) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.12). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 814 ($9.93), with a volume of 878 shares trading hands.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.64 million and a P/E ratio of 339.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 795 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.81.
About Anglo-Eastern Plantations
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.
