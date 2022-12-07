Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.48. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.