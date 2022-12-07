Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 46.14 Per Share

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.56) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,660.28 ($20.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,707.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,747.16. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

