Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Solid State Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Solid State stock opened at GBX 1,384 ($16.88) on Wednesday. Solid State has a 1 year low of GBX 913 ($11.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,419 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £156.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4,745.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,123.21.
About Solid State
