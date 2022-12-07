Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2283 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Investec Group Price Performance

ITCFY opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

