Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend of GBX 14

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

SCP opened at GBX 539.90 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5,400.00. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 454 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 738 ($9.00).

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund news, insider Helen Driver purchased 2,000 shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £9,560 ($11,657.11).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.