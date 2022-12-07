Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 64.70 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £273.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.36.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital raised Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.75 ($1.81).
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
