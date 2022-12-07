Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 64.70 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £273.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital raised Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.75 ($1.81).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

