Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NCV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
