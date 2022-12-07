Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,726 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.