National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.27

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.265 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.02.
