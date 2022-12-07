JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.79 Per Share

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JLEN stock opened at GBX 125.59 ($1.53) on Wednesday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.40 ($1.65). The company has a market capitalization of £830.84 million and a PE ratio of 406.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.66.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating on the stock.
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
