Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Versailles Financial Price Performance

OTC VERF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Versailles Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Versailles Financial Company Profile

Versailles Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for Versailles Savings and Loan Company that provides financial products and services in Darke and Shelby counties. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, statement savings accounts, time deposits, business accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

