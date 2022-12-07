Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Versailles Financial Price Performance
OTC VERF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Versailles Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
Versailles Financial Company Profile
