Residential Secure Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:RESI opened at GBX 85.44 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Residential Secure Income

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Whiteman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($22,192.42).

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.