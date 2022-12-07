Assura Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Price Performance

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 55.40 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.37. Assura has a one year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.25.

Get Assura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 73 ($0.89) to GBX 60 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.80 ($0.88).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.