Quarterhill Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0094 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

