Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €105.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($110.53) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($108.42) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CWC stock opened at €94.70 ($99.68) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €69.90 ($73.58) and a twelve month high of €131.40 ($138.32). The stock has a market cap of $681.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €82.57 and its 200 day moving average is €82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

