Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €70.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €80.00 ($84.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.32 and a 200-day moving average of €70.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 50.96. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.82 ($54.55) and a 52-week high of €82.55 ($86.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.