Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €73.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($76.84) target price from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

JOST Werke stock opened at €53.50 ($56.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $797.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOST Werke has a one year low of €34.05 ($35.84) and a one year high of €54.30 ($57.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €43.32 and a 200 day moving average of €40.87.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

